Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Curb appeal galore! This Cedar Hill home has so much to offer. A beautiful geometric fireplace with gas starter and neutral paint creates a modern feel. The kitchen is updated and full of style! Stainless steel appliances, built in wine rack, granite countertops, and custom back splash make cooking a dream! The master bathroom is an oasis with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate stand up shower! Don't miss out on all this home has to offer!