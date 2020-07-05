1606 Summers Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

this home has a formal living and dining in the front of the home and another living area with fireplace in the back. There is room for a kitchen table beside the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave and frig. The bedrooms are split. House is both gas and electric. Small fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.