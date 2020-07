Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home located on cul-de-sac with acreage! This beautiful 5 bedroom home has recently been updated with granite counters, wood flooring, new carpet, remodeled baths and more! This is a must see.Mother-in-law suite and extra study with closet could be a 6th bedroom! You will enjoy the view to the spacious backyard with a small creek that runs at the back of the property. Credit check is required along with previous rental references. Owner prefers no pets. No Smoking.