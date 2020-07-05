1410 Middleton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This amazing red brick home welcomes you in immediately! The kitchen includes granite counter tops, a built in wine rack and excessive cabinet space. The appliance package includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built in microwave! Enjoy a bonus room, dining room, and half bathroom downstairs. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor and offer wonderful closet space along with upgraded bathrooms! The extremely spacious master bedroom provides an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a large vanity, and an extended counter! Relax and unwind in the garden tub and separate stand up shower. Let your pets play in the large back yard and relax on the patio!