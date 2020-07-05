All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:00 PM

1410 Middleton Drive

1410 Middleton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Middleton Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This amazing red brick home welcomes you in immediately!  The kitchen includes granite counter tops, a built in wine rack and excessive cabinet space.  The appliance package includes stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and built in microwave!  Enjoy a bonus room, dining room, and half bathroom downstairs.  All four bedrooms are located on the second floor and offer wonderful closet space along with upgraded bathrooms!  The extremely spacious master bedroom provides an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a large vanity, and an extended counter!  Relax and unwind in the garden tub and separate stand up shower.  Let your pets play in the large back yard and relax on the patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Middleton Drive have any available units?
1410 Middleton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Middleton Drive have?
Some of 1410 Middleton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Middleton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Middleton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Middleton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Middleton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Middleton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Middleton Drive offers parking.
Does 1410 Middleton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Middleton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Middleton Drive have a pool?
No, 1410 Middleton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Middleton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Middleton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Middleton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Middleton Drive has units with dishwashers.

