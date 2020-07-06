1404 Straus Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious renovated 4/2.5/2 in highly sought after High Pointe neighborhood. 2 living areas with 2 fireplaces, formal dining as well as eat in area in kitchen, granite countertops, custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to 2nd living room and eat in area. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with in suite master bath. Master bath complete with jetted tub, separate stand up shower, walk in closet, dual vanity, and separate toilet room. Newer flooring, paint, kitchen countertops, light and plumbing fixtures. Carpet only in bedrooms.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.