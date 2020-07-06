All apartments in Cedar Hill
1404 Straus Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1404 Straus Road

1404 Straus Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Straus Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious renovated 4/2.5/2 in highly sought after High Pointe neighborhood. 2 living areas with 2 fireplaces, formal dining as well as eat in area in kitchen, granite countertops, custom backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to 2nd living room and eat in area. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with in suite master bath. Master bath complete with jetted tub, separate stand up shower, walk in closet, dual vanity, and separate toilet room. Newer flooring, paint, kitchen countertops, light and plumbing fixtures. Carpet only in bedrooms.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Straus Road have any available units?
1404 Straus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Straus Road have?
Some of 1404 Straus Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Straus Road currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Straus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Straus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Straus Road is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Straus Road offer parking?
No, 1404 Straus Road does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Straus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Straus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Straus Road have a pool?
No, 1404 Straus Road does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Straus Road have accessible units?
No, 1404 Straus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Straus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Straus Road does not have units with dishwashers.

