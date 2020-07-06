All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 139 Glacier Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
139 Glacier Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

139 Glacier Lane

139 Glacier Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

139 Glacier Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Cedar Hill home!  With major curb appeal, this home offers upgrades throughout!  A living room with fireplace and tall ceilings and open floor plan leads you to the dining and kitchen areas.  The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave!  With spacious bedrooms and an upstairs bonus room, you will have plenty of space for all! App fee special!Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying!   Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval.  Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Glacier Lane have any available units?
139 Glacier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Glacier Lane have?
Some of 139 Glacier Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Glacier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
139 Glacier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Glacier Lane pet-friendly?
No, 139 Glacier Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 139 Glacier Lane offer parking?
Yes, 139 Glacier Lane offers parking.
Does 139 Glacier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Glacier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Glacier Lane have a pool?
No, 139 Glacier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 139 Glacier Lane have accessible units?
No, 139 Glacier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Glacier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Glacier Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District