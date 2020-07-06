139 Glacier Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Cedar Hill home! With major curb appeal, this home offers upgrades throughout! A living room with fireplace and tall ceilings and open floor plan leads you to the dining and kitchen areas. The kitchen includes a stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave! With spacious bedrooms and an upstairs bonus room, you will have plenty of space for all! App fee special!Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*