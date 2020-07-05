137 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific 3-2-1 home with 2 large living areas both open to dining & kitchen area for great flow! Just updated & ready for you with new paint thruout, new wood-look laminate floors in entry & both living areas (continues to same existing flooring in kitchen & dining area) & tile-look laminate in baths, new carpet, new dishwasher, more! Other appliances, fixtures, hardware, etc. redone in 2013! Corner WBFP in one living area & 8' sliding glass door in other opens to patio. Nice-sized corner lot with some trees, fenced back yard. Listing agent is owner.