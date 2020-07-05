All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated September 6 2019 at 2:43 AM

137 Cambridge Drive

137 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 Cambridge Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Terrific 3-2-1 home with 2 large living areas both open to dining & kitchen area for great flow! Just updated & ready for you with new paint thruout, new wood-look laminate floors in entry & both living areas (continues to same existing flooring in kitchen & dining area) & tile-look laminate in baths, new carpet, new dishwasher, more! Other appliances, fixtures, hardware, etc. redone in 2013! Corner WBFP in one living area & 8' sliding glass door in other opens to patio. Nice-sized corner lot with some trees, fenced back yard. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
137 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 137 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
137 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 137 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 137 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 137 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 137 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 137 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 137 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 137 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

