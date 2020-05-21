1351 Lay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Newer 2011 home, one-story, 3-bedroom 2-bath house in nice Cedar Hill neighborhood! Home has very open floor plan that features eat-in kitchen with island bar, and opens up to a large breakfast area, offers ample cabinets and counter top space, and a spacious living room. Great big backyard for entertaining. Very close to shopping malls and highway. Nearby Joe Pool Lake and Cedar Hill State Park provide lots of fun. Great cozy place to raise your family! Look for tenant who takes good care of house like their own. Txt two one four eight five six zero five four eight.