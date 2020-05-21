All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated April 27 2019

1351 Lay Street

1351 Lay Street · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Lay Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Newer 2011 home, one-story, 3-bedroom 2-bath house in nice Cedar Hill neighborhood! Home has very open floor plan that features eat-in kitchen with island bar, and opens up to a large breakfast area, offers ample cabinets and counter top space, and a spacious living room. Great big backyard for entertaining. Very close to shopping malls and highway. Nearby Joe Pool Lake and Cedar Hill State Park provide lots of fun. Great cozy place to raise your family! Look for tenant who takes good care of house like their own. Txt two one four eight five six zero five four eight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Lay Street have any available units?
1351 Lay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Lay Street have?
Some of 1351 Lay Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Lay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Lay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Lay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Lay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1351 Lay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Lay Street offers parking.
Does 1351 Lay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Lay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Lay Street have a pool?
Yes, 1351 Lay Street has a pool.
Does 1351 Lay Street have accessible units?
No, 1351 Lay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Lay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Lay Street has units with dishwashers.

