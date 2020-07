Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss this cozy 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath home ready for you to call home!! Home features an over-sized backyard with plenty of room for the family or pets to play. Country feel but just moments away from plenty of shopping and dining at Cedar Hill Village, and Hillside Village.