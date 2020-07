Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Private and Rare 1.5+ acre secured lot in the heart of Cedar Hill with 4 car garage!! Wonderful family home and yard for children and pets to play. Two living areas with fireplace, master retreat, 3 additional secondary bedrooms with Ranch style living. Come see!! A great opportunity to live on acreage at this price point!!