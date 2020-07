Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Nice, corner lot. Very nice 2 story home with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas and large kitchen. The master bedroom is downstairs and other 2 are up. The lower living area comes with a fireplace and there is a game room on 2nd story. The home is vinyl plank throughout other then stairs. New stove. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.