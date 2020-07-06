All apartments in Cedar Hill
1129 Suburban Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1129 Suburban Street

1129 Suburban Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1129 Suburban Dr, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent in Cedar Hill. Vaulted Ceiling. Very clean and Freshly Painted. Ease of access to shopping, dining and highways for quick access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Available Now. 
Property Features Include: 
2 Bedrooms 
1 Bathrooms
Freshly Painted 
New Ceiling Fans & lights Throughout 
Large Master Closet
Laundry Area 
Full Size WD Hook-ups 
Kitchen 
Pantry 
Electric Range 
Dishwasher 
Fenced in Backyard 
Storage Closet 
Great location! Located a few minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. 
Call TODAY for more information!
We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 Suburban Street have any available units?
1129 Suburban Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 Suburban Street have?
Some of 1129 Suburban Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 Suburban Street currently offering any rent specials?
1129 Suburban Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 Suburban Street pet-friendly?
No, 1129 Suburban Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1129 Suburban Street offer parking?
No, 1129 Suburban Street does not offer parking.
Does 1129 Suburban Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 Suburban Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 Suburban Street have a pool?
No, 1129 Suburban Street does not have a pool.
Does 1129 Suburban Street have accessible units?
No, 1129 Suburban Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 Suburban Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 Suburban Street has units with dishwashers.

