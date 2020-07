Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous spacious home in the quiet Waterford Oaks subdivision. Home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, & 2 dining areas as well as a breakfast bar and large private patio space accessible thru kitchen & master bedroom. Living areas share a beautiful brick see thru fireplace. Wood flooring & tile throughout living, kitchen & baths and nice clean carpet in bedrooms. Home is ready to move in now. TAR APP accepted or Apply Online. APP FEE $50 PER ADULT.