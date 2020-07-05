1045 Waterview Drive

Amenities

This two story brick house features 4 bedrms, master downstairs with 3 bedrms upstairs, 2.5 Baths. One full bath is upstairs, another full bath downstairs in the master bedroom, also a half bath guest bathroom is downstairs. Split lever staircase has a landing. Formal livng room and formal dining room right of entrance. Kitchen is open to a cozy Den with a brick fireplace. Breakfast room to the left of the kitchen, utility closet downstairs, and 2 car garage with alley entrace in back. Mature trees in front, landscaped. Located near Windsor park, playground features a small lake with a fountain and a walking trail. Completely painted interior and newly installed carpet, January 2020. Near major shopping.