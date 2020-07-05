All apartments in Cedar Hill
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:39 AM

1045 Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Waterview Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This two story brick house features 4 bedrms, master downstairs with 3 bedrms upstairs, 2.5 Baths. One full bath is upstairs, another full bath downstairs in the master bedroom, also a half bath guest bathroom is downstairs. Split lever staircase has a landing. Formal livng room and formal dining room right of entrance. Kitchen is open to a cozy Den with a brick fireplace. Breakfast room to the left of the kitchen, utility closet downstairs, and 2 car garage with alley entrace in back. Mature trees in front, landscaped. Located near Windsor park, playground features a small lake with a fountain and a walking trail. Completely painted interior and newly installed carpet, January 2020. Near major shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Waterview Drive have any available units?
1045 Waterview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Waterview Drive have?
Some of 1045 Waterview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Waterview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Waterview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Waterview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1045 Waterview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1045 Waterview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1045 Waterview Drive offers parking.
Does 1045 Waterview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 Waterview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Waterview Drive have a pool?
No, 1045 Waterview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Waterview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1045 Waterview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Waterview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Waterview Drive has units with dishwashers.

