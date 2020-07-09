1023 Essex Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further you have found your home. You will love the open floorplan. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 living, and 2 dining rooms give you and your family plenty of room. You will love the kitchen. It is the perfect kitchen for cooking with friends and family. The master suite is the perfect retreat with a large garden tub and separate shower. No carpet in the house. Updated flooring. Covered patio and a 10' wood fence for privacy. Great location and easy access to HWY 67. Clean and ready to move in!