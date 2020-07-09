All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 1023 Essex Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
1023 Essex Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:03 PM

1023 Essex Drive

1023 Essex Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1023 Essex Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further you have found your home. You will love the open floorplan. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 living, and 2 dining rooms give you and your family plenty of room. You will love the kitchen. It is the perfect kitchen for cooking with friends and family. The master suite is the perfect retreat with a large garden tub and separate shower. No carpet in the house. Updated flooring. Covered patio and a 10' wood fence for privacy. Great location and easy access to HWY 67. Clean and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Essex Drive have any available units?
1023 Essex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 Essex Drive have?
Some of 1023 Essex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 Essex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Essex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Essex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1023 Essex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Hill.
Does 1023 Essex Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1023 Essex Drive offers parking.
Does 1023 Essex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Essex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Essex Drive have a pool?
No, 1023 Essex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Essex Drive have accessible units?
No, 1023 Essex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Essex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 Essex Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District