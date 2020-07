Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service cats allowed alarm system game room

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Enjoy country club living at its finest at Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge in Carrollton, Texas. This luxurious community offers amenities and conveniences found in prestigious custom homes. We feature one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes and townhomes to suit your every need. Take advantage of the lavish resort-style pools, golf simulator, banquet facilities, fitness classes and billiards lounge. Located in one of Carrollton's finest neighborhoods, Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge is truly upscale residential living. Bella Vida, live the beautiful life.