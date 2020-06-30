4213 Phoenix Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

*Leasing special! 2nd full month's rent is FREE when you sign a 15 month lease on this home!*APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Nice one story plan, open living and dining area with fireplace and skylight. Large master and master bath with separate shower and tub and two vanity areas. Split bedroom layout. Wet bar in living, gorgeous tile in master bath, nice side yard and fenced zero lot backyard area. Garage has an extra half bay for storage. Great location, close to entertainment, down street from Medical Center.

