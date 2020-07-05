3945 Indian Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly Painted with designer paint all over the house! Brand New laminate wood flooring downstairs living room, dining room, family room and Hallway! Nice Spacious Home with great floor plan, high ceilings, Master and one bedroom downstairs with full bath. Three bedrooms upstairs with full bath and a hugh game room with door. 3 living areas and large kitchen, good room sizes. Covered patio. Great location, minutes from 121, I35, George bush 190 and Tollway, minutes away from Coyote ridge golf course and Indian Creek, walking distance to school. Come and show it before it's gone! This one will not last. HOA included and pet case by case.