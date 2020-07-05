All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

3945 Indian Oaks Lane

3945 Indian Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3945 Indian Oaks Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly Painted with designer paint all over the house! Brand New laminate wood flooring downstairs living room, dining room, family room and Hallway! Nice Spacious Home with great floor plan, high ceilings, Master and one bedroom downstairs with full bath. Three bedrooms upstairs with full bath and a hugh game room with door. 3 living areas and large kitchen, good room sizes. Covered patio. Great location, minutes from 121, I35, George bush 190 and Tollway, minutes away from Coyote ridge golf course and Indian Creek, walking distance to school. Come and show it before it's gone! This one will not last. HOA included and pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have any available units?
3945 Indian Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have?
Some of 3945 Indian Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 Indian Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3945 Indian Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 Indian Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane offers parking.
Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 Indian Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 Indian Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.

