Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3816 Johnson Drive

3816 Johnson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Johnson Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Come check out this beautiful home located in a prime location in Carrollton, Texas. This home is located right across from walking trails and a beautiful spacious park and minutes away from the very accessible Interstate 121. This home is just over 2600 Sq. ft. and has 4 beds and 3 baths with 3 of the bedrooms upstairs. Also, the layout is the best of both worlds with an open floor plan for the kitchen, living room and structured rooms for dining and 2nd living area. It is 15-20 min away from the airport! If you are looking for a place that would be great while you are getting settled in DFW or waiting for your dream home to be built, this is the one for you! CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR APP FEE AND PROCEDURE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Johnson Drive have any available units?
3816 Johnson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 3816 Johnson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Johnson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Johnson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive offer parking?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive have a pool?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Johnson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 Johnson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 Johnson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

