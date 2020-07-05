3816 Johnson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Come check out this beautiful home located in a prime location in Carrollton, Texas. This home is located right across from walking trails and a beautiful spacious park and minutes away from the very accessible Interstate 121. This home is just over 2600 Sq. ft. and has 4 beds and 3 baths with 3 of the bedrooms upstairs. Also, the layout is the best of both worlds with an open floor plan for the kitchen, living room and structured rooms for dining and 2nd living area. It is 15-20 min away from the airport! If you are looking for a place that would be great while you are getting settled in DFW or waiting for your dream home to be built, this is the one for you! CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR APP FEE AND PROCEDURE.