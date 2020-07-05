All apartments in Carrollton
2717 Timberleaf Drive

2717 Timberleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Timberleaf Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, single story home for lease in Briarwyck Estates. Split floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom on one side and the master and second bedroom on the other. Open floor plan living and dining area with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Kitchen contains stainless steel appliances; refrigerator included. Huge master bathroom with stand up shower, double sink and separate tub. Good sized fenced in back yard with sitting area. Great home waiting for great tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have any available units?
2717 Timberleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have?
Some of 2717 Timberleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Timberleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Timberleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Timberleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Timberleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Timberleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Timberleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Timberleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Timberleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Timberleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Timberleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

