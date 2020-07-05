2717 Timberleaf Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, single story home for lease in Briarwyck Estates. Split floor plan with one bedroom and bathroom on one side and the master and second bedroom on the other. Open floor plan living and dining area with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Kitchen contains stainless steel appliances; refrigerator included. Huge master bathroom with stand up shower, double sink and separate tub. Good sized fenced in back yard with sitting area. Great home waiting for great tenant!