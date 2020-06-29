All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2120 Via Estrada

2120 via Estrada · No Longer Available
Location

2120 via Estrada, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Updated, Energy Efficient 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Golf Course Community - This is a recently renovated one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The home features, high quality, dark colored laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and includes a wood burning fireplace. This room opens up to a wonderful kitchen with a tiled backsplash that overlooks the backyard. The kitchen then opens up to the dining room with a pass through wetbar to create a nice open flow.

The property has also had some great energy efficient updates like a newer furnace, newer insulation and radiant barrier in the attic, solar fan, and led lights throughout to keep your electric bills low year round. A home security system will also be available for tenant's to use if they like.

It is centrally located with easy access to George Bush Highway, North Dallas Tollway, and I-35. The home is in Carrollton right next to Addison close to many dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

(RLNE4567966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Via Estrada have any available units?
2120 Via Estrada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Via Estrada have?
Some of 2120 Via Estrada's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Via Estrada currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Via Estrada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Via Estrada pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 Via Estrada is pet friendly.
Does 2120 Via Estrada offer parking?
No, 2120 Via Estrada does not offer parking.
Does 2120 Via Estrada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Via Estrada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Via Estrada have a pool?
No, 2120 Via Estrada does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Via Estrada have accessible units?
No, 2120 Via Estrada does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Via Estrada have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 Via Estrada does not have units with dishwashers.

