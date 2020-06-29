2120 Via Estrada

Amenities
Updated, Energy Efficient 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Golf Course Community - This is a recently renovated one story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. The home features, high quality, dark colored laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counters in the kitchen, and stainless steel appliances. The living room has a vaulted ceiling and includes a wood burning fireplace. This room opens up to a wonderful kitchen with a tiled backsplash that overlooks the backyard. The kitchen then opens up to the dining room with a pass through wetbar to create a nice open flow.
The property has also had some great energy efficient updates like a newer furnace, newer insulation and radiant barrier in the attic, solar fan, and led lights throughout to keep your electric bills low year round. A home security system will also be available for tenant's to use if they like.
It is centrally located with easy access to George Bush Highway, North Dallas Tollway, and I-35. The home is in Carrollton right next to Addison close to many dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
