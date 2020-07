Amenities

BEAUTIFUL RENTAL IN THE HEART OF CARROLTON! THIS HOME INCLUDES ELEGANT FINISHES, HIGH CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HUGE CLOSETS, AMBLE STORAGE THROUGHOUT, UPDATED BATHROOMS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND SECONDARY BEDROOMS, AMAZING OPEN FLOORPLAN, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THROUGHOUT AND MORE! Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older. To be considered, you must have good credit , income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions. No Pets Allowed