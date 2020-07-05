All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1636 Kimble Drive

1636 Kimble Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Kimble Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property with golf course view. High ceiling, wood floor, split bedroom with study, 3 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms and so much more. Owners are licensed agent. Must see home. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Kimble Drive have any available units?
1636 Kimble Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Kimble Drive have?
Some of 1636 Kimble Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Kimble Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Kimble Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Kimble Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1636 Kimble Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1636 Kimble Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1636 Kimble Drive offers parking.
Does 1636 Kimble Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 Kimble Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Kimble Drive have a pool?
No, 1636 Kimble Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Kimble Drive have accessible units?
No, 1636 Kimble Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Kimble Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 Kimble Drive has units with dishwashers.

