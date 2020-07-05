1111 Hunters Creek Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You will love coming home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood in Carrollton with easy access to I-35, 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Beautiful ceramic tile entryway and laminate flooring through out. Come home and soak inside the jacuzzi bathtub inside the master bathroom. Separate laundry room, rear entry drive with garage door opener, split bedroom design, and arched windows are just a few of the great features you will love about this home.



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.