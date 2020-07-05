All apartments in Carrollton
1111 Hunters Creek Dr
Last updated June 26 2019 at 3:58 PM

1111 Hunters Creek Dr

1111 Hunters Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Hunters Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75007

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will love coming home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in an established neighborhood in Carrollton with easy access to I-35, 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Beautiful ceramic tile entryway and laminate flooring through out. Come home and soak inside the jacuzzi bathtub inside the master bathroom. Separate laundry room, rear entry drive with garage door opener, split bedroom design, and arched windows are just a few of the great features you will love about this home.

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have any available units?
1111 Hunters Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Is 1111 Hunters Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Hunters Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Hunters Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Hunters Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Hunters Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

