We have an Accepted Application. Gorgeous new construction rental! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Spacious master suite with bay window. Within the dining area, there is a beautiful built-in buffet. For those who love the outdoors, there is a covered porch overlooking the fenced-in backyard. Washer and Dryer Hookup.