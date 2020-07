Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWER DUPLEX NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE (UNIT 12). GREAT LAYOUT, 2 BIG BEDROOMS 2 BATHS AND ALL TILE FLOORING W/ ALL APPLIANCES EXCEPT WASHER / DRYER (YOU DO HAVE HOOK UPS FOR YOUR OWN) AVAILABLE MID JULY 2020. RENT INCLUDES WATER BILL. PET CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. YEAR LEASE ONLY, COME VIEW TODAY !!