1199 Hidden Fawn

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Spacious two-bedroom, one bath duplex with lots of fresh updates available immediately! Additional monthly fee of $150 this includes electricity, water, and pest control. Just minutes from the lake! There is a huge gourmet kitchen for the chef in your family with a large separate pantry/laundry room. Beautiful mature oak trees shade the lot with a privacy-fenced backyard, perfect for pets with tile and wood-look floors throughout (no carpet!). The unit is approximately 1,350 square feet with walk-in closets in each bedroom. Price includes water, electric, and pest control. Neighborhood is wired for GVTC Fiber internet. Come and check it out today!