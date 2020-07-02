All apartments in Canyon Lake
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1199 Hidden Fawn

1199 Hidden Fawn · (830) 237-4995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1199 Hidden Fawn, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Spacious two-bedroom, one bath duplex with lots of fresh updates available immediately! Additional monthly fee of $150 this includes electricity, water, and pest control. Just minutes from the lake! There is a huge gourmet kitchen for the chef in your family with a large separate pantry/laundry room. Beautiful mature oak trees shade the lot with a privacy-fenced backyard, perfect for pets with tile and wood-look floors throughout (no carpet!). The unit is approximately 1,350 square feet with walk-in closets in each bedroom. Price includes water, electric, and pest control. Neighborhood is wired for GVTC Fiber internet. Come and check it out today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have any available units?
1199 Hidden Fawn has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1199 Hidden Fawn have?
Some of 1199 Hidden Fawn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Hidden Fawn currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Hidden Fawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Hidden Fawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1199 Hidden Fawn is pet friendly.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn offer parking?
No, 1199 Hidden Fawn does not offer parking.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Hidden Fawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have a pool?
No, 1199 Hidden Fawn does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have accessible units?
No, 1199 Hidden Fawn does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 Hidden Fawn has units with dishwashers.
Does 1199 Hidden Fawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 1199 Hidden Fawn does not have units with air conditioning.
