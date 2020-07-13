Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burleson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
23 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
14 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1207 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,154
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Burleson

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7713 Stanley Court
7713 Stanley Ct, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1322 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 3rd 2pm-2:30pm Updated Town-home with large backyard. Large 4 Bedroom with 2 full sized bathrooms. New beautiful flooring and Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator. Ceiling fans throughout to keep utilities low.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
107 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
19 Units Available
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 29 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
412 Dakota Drive
412 Dakota Drive, Joshua, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1469 sqft
Great home in an established neighborhood in Joshua ISD. This home has awesome curb appeal! Large living area upon entry with a fireplace and cut out area for TV. The breakfast area overlooks the kitchen and backyard.

1 of 29

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Candle Ridge West
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
41 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
South Creek
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Dakota Ridge Apartments, an apartment community like no other. We are conveniently located in Fort Worth, Texas near local highways for premier access to shopping, fine dining and great entertainment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
31 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Overton South
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
39 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
42 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
City Guide for Burleson, TX

For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.

With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burleson, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burleson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

