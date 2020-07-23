Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Weatherford, TX with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Weatherford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Southgate Glen
1712 Martin Drive, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1168 sqft
Find your new apartment home at Southgate Glen Apartments in Weatherford, TX. Come by to view the available floor plans - 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Holly Oaks Apartments
2129 Holly Oaks Ln, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All units include fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and high-speed internet. Just off Fort Worth Highway and adjacent to Tison Middle School. Amenities include a swimming pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
26 Units Available
The Residences at Holland Lake
1650 Holland Lake Dr, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1228 sqft
Residences of Holland Lake is an established apartment community located in ever expanding area of Weatherford, Texas. Nestled on Holland Lake Drive, Residences of Holland Lake features amazing recreational facilities to fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
265 Units Available
Lone Oak
1801 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1197 sqft
Lone Oak is a beautiful brand new complex. Our friendly staff is always available to show you all the great amenities we have to offer! Conveniently located off Fort Worth Highway, you will enjoy your new luxury home with a quiet country atmosphere.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1624 Salado Trail
1624 Salado Trail, Weatherford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2667 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2 and Half Bathroom in Weatherford! - LARGE and BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half Bathroom Home in Weatherford! Home Boasts High Ceilings, Open Concept, Split Bedroom Arrangement.
Results within 1 mile of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
20 Units Available
Olympus Willow Park
180 Crown Pointe Blvd, Willow Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1343 sqft
At our Olympus Willow Park community, we pride ourselves in providing you with living spaces and a community that is truly one-of-a-kind.
Results within 10 miles of Weatherford
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
$
220 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
49 Units Available
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd, Azle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These pet-friendly apartment homes feature wood-like flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, a gym and an outdoor kitchen. Across from several schools and minutes from Albertsons and Walmart.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:04 AM
7 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3589 Legacy Circle
3589 Legacy Cir, Hood County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
767 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST Beautiful New 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury apartment home for rent. 55 and over community. Custom cabinets. Granite Countertops. Ceramic tile. Walk-In Tile Shower. Vaulted ceilings. Attached garage. Maintenance free.
City Guide for Weatherford, TX

The “Peach Capital of Texas,” Weatherford is a sweet southern town located in Parker County, Texas. A unique city—where else can you find old-timey saloons and a statue of Peter Pan in the same place? —Weatherford is home to over 25,000 residents. If you’re looking to join this fine Texan city, you have to love a few things: peaches, history, J.R. Ewing and some mighty affordable living options. Just how affordable are apartments in this Fort Worth suburb? Take a look-see at some of our listings and we reckon you’ll be blown away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Weatherford, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Weatherford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

