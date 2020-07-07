All apartments in Burleson
932 Glen Oak Drive
932 Glen Oak Drive

932 Glen Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

932 Glen Oak Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Oak Valley Estates. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, new flooring, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, neighborhood park, 2” wood blinds, 2 car garage, and spacious, private backyard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 4th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have any available units?
932 Glen Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 932 Glen Oak Drive have?
Some of 932 Glen Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Glen Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
932 Glen Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Glen Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 Glen Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 932 Glen Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 Glen Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 932 Glen Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 932 Glen Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Glen Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Glen Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 932 Glen Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

