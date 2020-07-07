932 Glen Oak Drive

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Oak Valley Estates. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, new flooring, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, neighborhood park, 2” wood blinds, 2 car garage, and spacious, private backyard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 4th 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.