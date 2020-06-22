All apartments in Burleson
905 Silverthorne Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:02 PM

905 Silverthorne Drive

905 Silverthorne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Silverthorne Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split floor plan with both secondary bedrooms & second full bathroom at the front of the home. The wide open concept is highlighted in the heart of the home with the kitchen, dining & living areas. With granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & walk in pantry, the kitchen is open to both the dining & living room which is complete with a wood burning fireplace. The master bedroom can easily accommodate an oversized bedroom suite & includes an in suite master bathroom complete with dual sinks, a large garden soaking tub, separate stand up shower, & walk in closet. The backyard oasis has both a covered attached patio & stand alone pergola with stone walk way, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have any available units?
905 Silverthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 905 Silverthorne Drive have?
Some of 905 Silverthorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Silverthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Silverthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Silverthorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Silverthorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Silverthorne Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Silverthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Silverthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Silverthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Silverthorne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Silverthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Silverthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

