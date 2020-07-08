828 Sheryn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Home with lots of space for a large family. Kitchen opens up into Living room. The Master Bedroom is located down stairs, master bath with garden tub. Elfa shelving installed in the Master closet and Utility room. Large game room upstairs along with 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Large over sized patio, offers a great outdoor entertainment area for the whole family.



