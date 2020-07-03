All apartments in Burleson
820 Redbud Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 Redbud Rd

820 Redbud Road · No Longer Available
Location

820 Redbud Road, Burleson, TX 76028
Mistletoe Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This beautiful 4-2-2 home located in Burleson, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large double door walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, formal living that??s wired for surround sound and patio pergola. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/820-redbud-rd

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/820-redbud-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Redbud Rd have any available units?
820 Redbud Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 820 Redbud Rd have?
Some of 820 Redbud Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Redbud Rd currently offering any rent specials?
820 Redbud Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Redbud Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Redbud Rd is pet friendly.
Does 820 Redbud Rd offer parking?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not offer parking.
Does 820 Redbud Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Redbud Rd have a pool?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not have a pool.
Does 820 Redbud Rd have accessible units?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Redbud Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Redbud Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Redbud Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

