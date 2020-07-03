820 Redbud Rd

Amenities

This beautiful 4-2-2 home located in Burleson, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen has open concept, stainless steel appliances and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual sink vanity, separate shower and tub and large double door walk in closet. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, formal living that??s wired for surround sound and patio pergola. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



