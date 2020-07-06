771 Little Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This home is now for lease for 2400 a month. Located in Centennial school district, fully updated 1-story home. Located on a quiet cut-de-sac in the sought after subdivision in Oak Valley Estates. Entry to the home has a wonderful open concept. Beautiful slate tile flooring throughout. Family room offers tons of natural light and space. Updated kitchen with granite counters, island. breakfast bar, tiled backslash, stainless appliances and storage galore! Master, has a great views of the pool with BEACH FRONT walk in, 2 waterfalls, diving rock, and 3 fountains!! Located on the opposite side of the home is, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Small trained dogs are welcome.