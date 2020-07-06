All apartments in Burleson
771 Little Ridge Court

771 Little Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

771 Little Ridge Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This home is now for lease for 2400 a month. Located in Centennial school district, fully updated 1-story home. Located on a quiet cut-de-sac in the sought after subdivision in Oak Valley Estates. Entry to the home has a wonderful open concept. Beautiful slate tile flooring throughout. Family room offers tons of natural light and space. Updated kitchen with granite counters, island. breakfast bar, tiled backslash, stainless appliances and storage galore! Master, has a great views of the pool with BEACH FRONT walk in, 2 waterfalls, diving rock, and 3 fountains!! Located on the opposite side of the home is, 2 additional bedrooms and bath. Small trained dogs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 800
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Little Ridge Court have any available units?
771 Little Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 771 Little Ridge Court have?
Some of 771 Little Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Little Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
771 Little Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Little Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Little Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 771 Little Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Little Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 771 Little Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 771 Little Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Little Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Little Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 771 Little Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

