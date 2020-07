Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 3-2-2 has been remodeled from the floor up. Large master and master bath, close to shopping and schools.

Text agent with questions.

Requirements are as follow:

Income 3 times rent

Job history of 1 year

NO PETS

No evictions

Credit score at least 575 and above.