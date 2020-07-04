All apartments in Burleson
636 Ozark Ave.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

636 Ozark Ave.

636 Ozark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

636 Ozark Avenue, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/929707?source=marketing

Awesome property in Johnson County! Well maintained with lots of modern updates! You will not find a cuter home in the neighborhood! Rich, faux wood floors in living room with wbfp and vaulted ceilings. Galley style kitchen offers a breakfast nook, slate inspired tile flooring, cherry finish cabinetry plenty of storage. Split bedroom floorplan places master suite adjacent to front door. Large bedroom, en suite offers updated vanity, fixtures and tub/shower combo. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized. All bedrooms are carpeted. Wood mini blinds throughout. Large, fenced backyard with oversized open patio! What more could you ask for? Schedule your showing today.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Ozark Ave. have any available units?
636 Ozark Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 636 Ozark Ave. have?
Some of 636 Ozark Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Ozark Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
636 Ozark Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Ozark Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. offer parking?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. have a pool?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. have accessible units?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 636 Ozark Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 636 Ozark Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

