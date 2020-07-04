636 Ozark Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/929707?source=marketing



Awesome property in Johnson County! Well maintained with lots of modern updates! You will not find a cuter home in the neighborhood! Rich, faux wood floors in living room with wbfp and vaulted ceilings. Galley style kitchen offers a breakfast nook, slate inspired tile flooring, cherry finish cabinetry plenty of storage. Split bedroom floorplan places master suite adjacent to front door. Large bedroom, en suite offers updated vanity, fixtures and tub/shower combo. Remaining bedrooms are nicely sized. All bedrooms are carpeted. Wood mini blinds throughout. Large, fenced backyard with oversized open patio! What more could you ask for? Schedule your showing today.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.