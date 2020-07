Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1 car garage located in Burleson. The inside has totally been renovated! New easy clean vinyl flooring and new carpet in bedrooms. The kitchen has new cabinets and new counters! Fresh paint and much more! Pet considered on case by case basis -no large or aggressive breeds. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult 18 and older. Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.