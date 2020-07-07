540 Barbara Jean Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Split bedrooms, formal dining or second living can double as a study. Master offers separate shower deep oval tub, large walk in closet. Kitchen open to living and offering custom cabinets & granite countertops. Wood vinyl flooring throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Privacy fenced yard with small patio.

