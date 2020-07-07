All apartments in Burleson
540 Barbara Jean Lane
540 Barbara Jean Lane

540 Barbara Jean Lane · No Longer Available
Location

540 Barbara Jean Lane, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Split bedrooms, formal dining or second living can double as a study. Master offers separate shower deep oval tub, large walk in closet. Kitchen open to living and offering custom cabinets & granite countertops. Wood vinyl flooring throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Privacy fenced yard with small patio.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

