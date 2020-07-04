537 Oakbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

3 Car Garage with built in cabinets!!!Well cared for home features a 3 car tandem garage with built in cabinets. Large office with duel built in desks, makes a perfect project room and can be converted into a 4th bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living and formal dining area. Kitchen features custom cabinets and gas stainless steel appliances with a double oven. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, new tiled master shower with bench, duel sinks and large garden tub. Backyard features a covered back patio and a playhouse and or storage building. Neighborhood benefits include access to the Lake and dock, pool, basketball court, parks and discounts at the golf course.