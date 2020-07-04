All apartments in Burleson
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:09 AM

537 Oakbrook Drive

537 Oakbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Oakbrook Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
3 Car Garage with built in cabinets!!!Well cared for home features a 3 car tandem garage with built in cabinets. Large office with duel built in desks, makes a perfect project room and can be converted into a 4th bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring in the living and formal dining area. Kitchen features custom cabinets and gas stainless steel appliances with a double oven. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, new tiled master shower with bench, duel sinks and large garden tub. Backyard features a covered back patio and a playhouse and or storage building. Neighborhood benefits include access to the Lake and dock, pool, basketball court, parks and discounts at the golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have any available units?
537 Oakbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 537 Oakbrook Drive have?
Some of 537 Oakbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Oakbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 Oakbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Oakbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 537 Oakbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 537 Oakbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Oakbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 537 Oakbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 Oakbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Oakbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Oakbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Oakbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

