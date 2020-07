Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Cute! Cute! Cute! Living room has WBFP as focal point and access door to covered patio and large fenced yard. Bay window in dining area overlooks backyard. Split master bedroom arrangement provides privacy. Master bath includes his and hers sinks, two walk-in closets, garden tub, and separate shower. Large utility room is located off hallway where 2nd and 3rd bedrooms and 2nd bath are located.