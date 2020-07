Amenities

Feels like new with updates throughout. Fresh paint, new flooring, and even a new shower in the master bath. Living area features wood look flooring, french doors out to large backyard and patio area. Kitchen is open to living area and has trendy butcher block counters! Utility room off garage with separate entrance to backyard. Master bedroom has walk in closet, and private bath. Oversized 2 car garage has room for lots of tools!