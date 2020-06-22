461 Parkview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME! This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is near perfection and ready to move in. It features a huge backyard, covered patio for entertaining, newer windows, beautiful landscaping, window covering, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, a sprinkler system, fresh paint both inside and out, updated ceramic tile, corian-slate countertops in the kitchen, decorative lighting, ceiling fans, walk in closets in every bedroom, gorgeous grass and a stainless steal refrigerator. AND SO MUCH MORE!!