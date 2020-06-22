All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 461 Parkview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
461 Parkview Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:11 AM

461 Parkview Drive

461 Parkview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

461 Parkview Drive, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WELCOME HOME! This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home is near perfection and ready to move in. It features a huge backyard, covered patio for entertaining, newer windows, beautiful landscaping, window covering, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, a sprinkler system, fresh paint both inside and out, updated ceramic tile, corian-slate countertops in the kitchen, decorative lighting, ceiling fans, walk in closets in every bedroom, gorgeous grass and a stainless steal refrigerator. AND SO MUCH MORE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Parkview Drive have any available units?
461 Parkview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 461 Parkview Drive have?
Some of 461 Parkview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Parkview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
461 Parkview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Parkview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 461 Parkview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burleson.
Does 461 Parkview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 461 Parkview Drive offers parking.
Does 461 Parkview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Parkview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Parkview Drive have a pool?
No, 461 Parkview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 461 Parkview Drive have accessible units?
No, 461 Parkview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Parkview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 Parkview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Parkview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Parkview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary