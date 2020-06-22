429 NW Hillery Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Burleson - Move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with 2 car garage home! Fresh paint. Large fenced backyard. Washer dryer connections located in garage. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Tenant to bring own electric stove and refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.



