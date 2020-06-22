All apartments in Burleson
Burleson, TX
429 NW Hillery Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:17 AM

429 NW Hillery Street

429 Northwest Hillery Street · No Longer Available
Burleson
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

429 Northwest Hillery Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home in Burleson - Move in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath with 2 car garage home! Fresh paint. Large fenced backyard. Washer dryer connections located in garage. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. Tenant to bring own electric stove and refrigerator. Proof of renter's insurance required. Pets considered on case by case - no aggressive breeds accepted. $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

(RLNE4590050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 NW Hillery Street have any available units?
429 NW Hillery Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 429 NW Hillery Street have?
Some of 429 NW Hillery Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 NW Hillery Street currently offering any rent specials?
429 NW Hillery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 NW Hillery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 NW Hillery Street is pet friendly.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street offer parking?
Yes, 429 NW Hillery Street offers parking.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 NW Hillery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street have a pool?
No, 429 NW Hillery Street does not have a pool.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street have accessible units?
No, 429 NW Hillery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 NW Hillery Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 NW Hillery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 429 NW Hillery Street has units with air conditioning.

