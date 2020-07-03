All apartments in Burleson
Find more places like 405 Irene Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
405 Irene Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:49 AM

405 Irene Street

405 Irene Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burleson
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

405 Irene Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Offering over 1,400sf this recently remodeled Burleson home is definitely a must-see to absorb its unique layout and features. Each bedroom is spacious with new wood plank flooring. The room located just off the living area can serve as a formal dining or study room. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, microwave, dishwasher, gas range, and an appealing backsplash. The laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The oversized backyard makes for the ideal gathering spot for both people and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Irene Street have any available units?
405 Irene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 405 Irene Street have?
Some of 405 Irene Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Irene Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Irene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Irene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Irene Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 Irene Street offer parking?
No, 405 Irene Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 Irene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Irene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Irene Street have a pool?
No, 405 Irene Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Irene Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Irene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Irene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Irene Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Irene Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Irene Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy
Burleson, TX 76028
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr
Burleson, TX 76028
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd
Burleson, TX 76028

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms
Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with Pool
Burleson Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary