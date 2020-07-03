405 Irene Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Offering over 1,400sf this recently remodeled Burleson home is definitely a must-see to absorb its unique layout and features. Each bedroom is spacious with new wood plank flooring. The room located just off the living area can serve as a formal dining or study room. The kitchen features ample cabinet space, microwave, dishwasher, gas range, and an appealing backsplash. The laundry room is located just off the kitchen. The oversized backyard makes for the ideal gathering spot for both people and pets.