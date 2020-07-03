317 Robin Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease on cul de sac. 3rd bedroom currently being used as another living area. Beautiful backyard with nice covered patio. $50 Application Fee for all persons over 18 years. Pictures of pet can be sent to property manager for owner approval. Pet is approved by owner on case by case basis. Only a small dog under 20lbs will be considered.

Owner can be out sooner than Nov. 1st.