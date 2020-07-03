Very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease on cul de sac. 3rd bedroom currently being used as another living area. Beautiful backyard with nice covered patio. $50 Application Fee for all persons over 18 years. Pictures of pet can be sent to property manager for owner approval. Pet is approved by owner on case by case basis. Only a small dog under 20lbs will be considered. Owner can be out sooner than Nov. 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 Robin Court have any available units?
317 Robin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 317 Robin Court have?
Some of 317 Robin Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Robin Court currently offering any rent specials?
317 Robin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Robin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Robin Court is pet friendly.
Does 317 Robin Court offer parking?
Yes, 317 Robin Court offers parking.
Does 317 Robin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Robin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Robin Court have a pool?
No, 317 Robin Court does not have a pool.
Does 317 Robin Court have accessible units?
No, 317 Robin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Robin Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Robin Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Robin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Robin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
