Burleson, TX
312 Firewheel Rd
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:47 AM

312 Firewheel Rd

312 Firewheel Road · No Longer Available
Location

312 Firewheel Road, Burleson, TX 76028

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
312 Firewheel Rd Available 06/05/20 Huge home in Burleson ISD! - This home is huge! There are two living areas & 2 dining areas plus a game room. It has a large fenced backyard. The rooms are very spacious throughout! Master is upstairs.

Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.

(RLNE2648468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Firewheel Rd have any available units?
312 Firewheel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
Is 312 Firewheel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
312 Firewheel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Firewheel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Firewheel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd offer parking?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd have a pool?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd have accessible units?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Firewheel Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Firewheel Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

