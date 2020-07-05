Amenities

pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

312 Firewheel Rd Available 06/05/20 Huge home in Burleson ISD! - This home is huge! There are two living areas & 2 dining areas plus a game room. It has a large fenced backyard. The rooms are very spacious throughout! Master is upstairs.



Online apps only www.classicpm.com Go to leasing & mgmt. tab. Must choose a property for app to show. Pay app fees per adult $45 Lease must be signed & dep. pd. before taking property off market. First full months rent as well as $200 Admin Fee due with any remaining pet dep. all upon move in.



(RLNE2648468)