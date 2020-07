Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Joshua ISD. Fresh paint and carpet. 3 bedrooms with an office and plenty of upgrades, including solar screens. Spacious master bath with a huge walk-in closet. Large master bedroom suite. Formal living or dining upon entry. Fireplace in living area. Lots of natural light throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances overlooking the breakfast nook. Lots of windows for natural light. Huge backyard. HOA membership access. NO PETS.