Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Burleson area. The homes exterior offers a large front and backyard. The interior offers plenty of space in the bedrooms and living space. With new hard flooring and carpet in the home as well as paint, the home is located in a great location. Close to plenty of schools, parks and shopping. As well as located close to I-35.