1436 Windy Meadow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with formal coming soon - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath with formal dining in Burleson. Home features 3 spacious bedroom formal living area or sitting area. Master separate from other room for privacy. Corner house with larger lot size. Front covered patio, open floor plan, back patio and storage building for extra storage room.

Call today for a private showing to call this your next new home! This home is ready for move in and wont last long!



1436 Windy Meadows Dr. Burleson, Tx 76028

Application as easily done on line and fast turn around.



682-213-0438 cell



admin fee will apply



(RLNE3634002)