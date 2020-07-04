All apartments in Burleson
Home
/
Burleson, TX
/
1432 Lauren Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1432 Lauren Dr.

1432 Lauren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1432 Lauren Drive, Burleson, TX 76028
Wakefield

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wakefield Heights-Burleson - It's almost time for swimming and this home has a community pool! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and there is also a game room. 2 More living areas as well as eat in kitchen. The flooring is ceramic tile, laminate and carpet. All electric. Kitchen has usual appliances and a built in microwave, no frig. New inside paint and some new carpet. Fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4715022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have any available units?
1432 Lauren Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burleson, TX.
What amenities does 1432 Lauren Dr. have?
Some of 1432 Lauren Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, pool, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1432 Lauren Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1432 Lauren Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 Lauren Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 Lauren Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. offer parking?
No, 1432 Lauren Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 Lauren Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1432 Lauren Dr. has a pool.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1432 Lauren Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 Lauren Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 Lauren Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 Lauren Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

