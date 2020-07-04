1432 Lauren Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly pool game room microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story Home in Wakefield Heights-Burleson - It's almost time for swimming and this home has a community pool! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and there is also a game room. 2 More living areas as well as eat in kitchen. The flooring is ceramic tile, laminate and carpet. All electric. Kitchen has usual appliances and a built in microwave, no frig. New inside paint and some new carpet. Fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE4715022)